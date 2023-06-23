Griffith's Community Drug Action Team, or CDAT, are taking a community-wide approach to engaging with teenagers vaping in schools and educating on drug use.
Griffith's team are focusing on vape use in schools, with teenagers using vapes inside school bathrooms due to them being less detectable and a mistaken perception of being a healthier alternative to cigarettes.
"Vaping's huge at the moment ... it's crazy. It's easy to get, it's cheaper than cigarettes and it's undetectable," said CDAT Community Development Officer Louise Graham.
"We need to get it out there with early intervention and education. Do some hard-hitting realistic stuff because they just think it tastes good like cherry or grape."
While in favour of the 'hard-hitting approach,' Ms Graham noted a difference between that and a more traditional 'scared straight' tactic with authority figures simply lecturing young people.
"Scaring them straight doesn't work ... we know they're going to do it, we're not talking about just 'not doing it,'" she said.
"I think what we need to do is show the realness of it. Show an image of someone overdosing."
In addition to efforts in schools and youth programs, CDAT is on a renewed effort to connect with community partners and helpers - whether that be from law enforcement and youth service providers or just passionate community members.
"If they want to be part of CDAT, all they need to be is passionate about the community, drug use or mental health ... We're just focused on collaborating, not working in silos and having that vision. Sometimes you have ten services in one town doing the same thing, but none are talking to each other," Ms Graham said.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
