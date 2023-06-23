Big win for Berton Wines

Berton Wines is taking home an absolutely massive accomplishment, winning a very prestigious trophy and gold medal at the National Wine Show of Australia.
Berton winemakers were thrilled to hear that their 2019 Botrytis Semillon won the esteemed 'Best Sweet Wine' trophy at the national level, commended for it's balance of flavour and finesse.
Two other Berton wines were entered into the competition, no small feat in itself, with their 2020 Barossa Shiraz and their 2022 Sauvignon Blanc also competing against Australia's best wines. The Shiraz was commended with a bronze medal, while the sauvignon blanc missed out on the commendation by just one point.
READ MORE
Winemaker Matt Santos said that it was an honour even to compete, let alone win.
"In order to enter that award, that wine has to have previously been awarded a silver or gold medal in a national wine show around the country, or it has to do well in some select shows in inland NSW," he explained.
"The wines that get entered into the national show are the best of the best in Australia. It's very good that we were able to take out that award ... we were very proud."
He added thanks to the entire team that helped elevate the wine to such prestigious heights.
"It's good recognition for Berton's and our team because it's not just the winemakers, it's the whole team here. Everyone puts in the hard yards to get to this point."
What's next for the decorated sweet wine?
Mr Santos said that they would first and foremost be pushing to get it into more people's hands in coming weeks - allowing all to form their own judgements on the wine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.