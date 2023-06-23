The Area News
Berton Wines took out a hugely prestigious award at the National Wine Show of Australia

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:23pm, first published June 23 2023 - 3:30pm
Big win for Berton Wines
Berton Wines is taking home an absolutely massive accomplishment, winning a very prestigious trophy and gold medal at the National Wine Show of Australia.

