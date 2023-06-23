Griffith's Antonina Pennisi has extended her gratitude to the community for digging deep to help with her cause of raising $10,000 for Leukaemia Support Queensland.
Ms Pennisi had ten months to meet her mark but has remarkably done it in three.
The Giuseppe's Restaurant waitress began fundraising back in April and has since seen an array of donations pour through.
Meeting the goal means she will now be featured on acclaimed channel 7 program Adventure All-Stars.
She praised the community for supporting the initiative , saying she was stunned when she had surpassed $10,000.
"It's unbelievable. I'm absolutely astounded," Ms Pennisi said.
"I had a message from a relative congratulating me and when I checked the website I couldn't believe it.
"When I started I wasn't sure if I was even going to make ten grand in ten months. I'm astounded by the generosity of businesses and individuals."
Among the biggest sponsors was Casella Wines who donated $5000 for the cause.
"Casella Wines helped out in a huge way," she said.
"I also have my boss from Giuseppe's to thank with a donation of $1000.
"A close friend of my brothers growing up donated the $500 that got me over the line. Sadly, his sister who I was friends with growing up had passed away from cancer so this was close to his heart as well."
Ms Pennisi said her work is far from over though, with further donations encouraged and greatly appreciated.
"The more I can raise for this cause, the better," she said.
"I still have plans to hold an event at the MRHS sites, as well as a disco in the coming months.
"I have some Brisbane Broncos merchandise I would like to raffle off which was provided by the Leukaemia Support Foundation. It consists of a signed flag and shirt from Allan Langer, a cap and other items.
Filming for the Adventure All-Stars program is expected to take place some time after January next year, with further details pending.
"I will hear more as the date draws closer," Ms Pennisi said.
"I'm slightly nervous now that I know this is definitely going to be happening and that will increase as the date draws nearer.
"But I'm very keen to do it and give it my all to raise awareness for the foundation. I can't wait."
Those wishing to donate can do so here.
