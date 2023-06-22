Hanwood residents can expect ongoing work on the $1.5 million storm pump in Mallee Street to be delayed by a month.
So far the siphon pit has been completed, while Council is negotiating with Transport for NSW over the size of the culvert that can be established from that area into the village and up towards Wilga Street.
However, wet weather has delayed progress, and council is hoping to work with Transport for NSW to ensure anticipated road closures at the site and at another don't occur simultaneously, impeding traffic to Hanwood.
"The weather has also affected a roundabout that's being worked on at the intersection of Murrumbidgee Avenue and Thorne Street," Griffith City Mayor Doug Curran said.
"If we shut this road, which we need to do to install piping, and the main artery into Hanwood for storm water pump works, that would put pressure on alternative routes like Old Willbriggie Road for those going to Hanwood. So we want to work with Transport for NSW to avoid those road closures occurring at the same time.
"If we shut Hanwood and we have the bypass shut as well, that will make things very difficult, especially for those passing through who don't live here. We want to try and do one at a time," Cr Curran said.
"We will absolutely be updating the community on progress, particularly if it means expected traffic delays."
It's understood the roundabout is being constructed as a result of black-spot funding, aimed at curbing accidents as well as to serve as a vital component of Griffith's Southern Industrial Link Road project.
"Once that roundabout is completed and has been sealed, we will have that whole southern bypass ready to go," Cr Curran said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
