New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details form croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Final weekend for exhibition of art made with AI
Created by Dr Tony Curran, What A Machine brings together AI-driven algorithms to fuse together man and machine made art. Dr Curran explores the interplay between painting and digital art which threatens to at one point replace artists and expand creative potential.
Weekend nightlife around the city
At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Getupndans from 7.30pm on Saturday. DJ Static will soundtrack the Pink Party fundraiser at the Hotel Victoria from 8pm on Saturday. From 8pm on Saturday night you can catch Ben and Ali back on the microphone at the Griffith Leagues Club. Moony and Rossi will be spinning tunes from 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Art made from re-used and re-cycled materials
Artist Kerri Weymouth's Waste to Art exhibition is featured at her Darlington Point studio. The artwork is based around the theme of 'Love Your Own Backyard'.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
