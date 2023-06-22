Fish at Lake Wyangan are gasping desperately for oxygen, with the cause remaining unknown.
Massive schools of fingerling carp could be seen reaching for breath on the surface of an inlet at Lake Wyangan, fighting each other for precious oxygen, however the cause of the change is unknown.
Carp are a famously resilient and tough species and can survive in low-oxygen water, causing additional concern for onlookers.
Mayor Doug Curran assured those concerned that council was looking into it but hadn't yet found a conclusive reason to why the fish were struggling.
"We don't know what the cause is. They appear to be three or four-inch carp, which is unusual because carp is a very tolerant species. We've done nothing to the water, it's at the same level, the blue-green algae is still at amber. The salt level is still low," he said, but added one theory.
"We really think it might be the cold, the cold snap has taken oxygen out of the water. The big fish can go further underwater ... we've reached out to the authorities so we can get somebody who knows about this stuff."
READ MORE
Those authorities include the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Primary Industries as well as local fisheries.
"We're trying to be proactive about this ... We're onto it, we're trying to do what we can but we just have no idea," Councillor Curran said.
While there are some dead fish, most appeared to just be struggling and it was unclear whether the deceased died as a result of a lack of oxygen or were killed by the flocks of birds who had gathered at the inlet.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.