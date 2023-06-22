The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fingerling carp at Lake Wyangan are gasping for air, with the reason remaining unknown

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 22 2023 - 8:57pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carp at Lake Wyangan are struggling to breathe. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Carp at Lake Wyangan are struggling to breathe. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Fish at Lake Wyangan are gasping desperately for oxygen, with the cause remaining unknown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.