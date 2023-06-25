Time is running out for businesses to have their achievements recognised by the Griffith Business Chamber.
Nominations for the Griffith Business Awards are closing on June 30, which gives businesses and sole-traders about a week to enter.
The awards don't just highlight business achievements, but also star employees, community organisations and business leaders in the community. Nominating for the awards is free and is open to both Chamber members and non-members.
"Anyone wanting to enter the awards are encouraged to start working on their submission as soon as possible," awards co-ordinator Amanda Quarisa said.
"There's loads of categories to choose from and if you're unsure what category you're eligible to enter, feel free to contact us to discuss."
It's the first opportunity to celebrate excellence in business since the last awards in 2019. Ms Quarisa encouraged employers to step outside their comfort zone and nominate their business for an award.
"Judges for the Aligned Awards are independent and sourced outside of Griffith and all submissions are completely confidential," she said.
Griffith residents also have until June 30 to nominate a business for the Local Customer Service Award. The winners will be revealed at the Awards Gala Night on August 5.
Tickets are now available to purchase from the Chamber's website, www.griffithbusinesschamber.com.au.
