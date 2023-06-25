The Area News
Home/News/Business

Nominations close soon for Griffith Business Chamber's 2023 Business Awards

June 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winners from Griffith's 2019 Business Awards. Photos, file.
Award winners from Griffith's 2019 Business Awards. Photos, file.

Time is running out for businesses to have their achievements recognised by the Griffith Business Chamber.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.