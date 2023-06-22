The Area News
ICAC's Operation Keppel investigation into ex-Wagga MP Daryl Maguire, Gladys Berejikian to land next week

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 22 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 11:30am
The findings of Operation Keppel, a corruption inquiry established to investigate disgraced Wagga MP Daryl Maguire and later expanded to include his former lover Gladys Berejiklian, will be delivered next week. Pictures from file

A years-long wait for answers into the corruption investigation into disgraced former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire is about to come to an end.

