Yoogali SC will head to Canberra this weekend to take on a Belconnen United side that will be looking to find consistency at home.
It has been a mixed start to the season for the Belconnen side, but Yoogali SC leader Darren Bailey knows his former side will want to turn their form around.
"It is always going to be a tough game away from home," he said.
"They are having a bit of an up and down season, but they had a win last weekend, so they will be looking to kick start their push towards getting into finals and towards the top.
"There are always dangerous outfits, and they can't be taken lightly."
Having picked up a 3-1 win over Canberra White Eagles last time out, the way Yoogali were able to overcome a slow start impressed Bailey.
"The best thing to take from it was that we didn't play our best in the first half, but we managed to flick that switch and turn it around in the second half," he said.
"We were really able to turn the screw which was great to see."
RELATED
In a bonus for the Yoogali side, Joey Preece and Jacob Donadel will both return to the side after missing the win over White Eagles, while Dom Galluzzo made his return from injury off the bench for the under 23s
"He (Galluzzo) is slowly making his way back, which is good as well," he said.
"Hopefully, he can get some more minutes in the 23s this weekend, and we can go from there. The important thing is he is back playing and getting amongst it."
It has been an impressive start to the season for not only the first graders but also the under-23s.
Goals to Jordan Bavaresco and Stefan Donadel helped the under-23s pick up a 2-1 win last weekend over White Eagles, which elevated the side into second.
Bailey said it is good to see the club back where they belong after two difficult seasons.
"We have put in a lot of effort this year and over previous years as well, and we are finally reaping the rewards," he said.
"The club has been a successful club for so long and had a few tough years the past couple of seasons, so to be back challenging for everything; this is where a club like this belongs and deserves to be."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.