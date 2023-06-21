Heading into the final game of the first half of the season, Hanwood are looking to maintain their unbeaten record when they head to Cootamundra.
Hanwood is the only side to still have an unbeaten record in the Pascoe Cup competition, and while Cootamundra is rooted to the bottom of the table, coach Jason Bertacco knows better than to take any game lightly.
"Obviously, this is the last game of the first round, so it's about finishing the round strongly," he said.
"Then take that confidence into the back end of the year. It's another away game, so there will be challenges in itself doing that."
Bertacco gave plenty of credit to Cootamundra coach Mick Godbier for his approach to trying to get Cootamundra back to being competitive in the Pascoe Cup.
"Their coach likes to promote youth; he did that last year," he said.
"One thing we noticed was that they sat back and let us have the ball, and they played very counter-attacking.
"He is trying to develop Coota to be competitive, which is a positive for the competition. While the results aren't showing that now, hopefully in the years to come, he can see the fruits of what he is doing."
Hanwood will be forced into another reshuffle this weekend, with Dean Armanini, Chris Vitucci and Daniel Rogato all set to miss the trip.
It isn't a new problem for the Hanwood side, and Bertacco has confidence in anyone he calls into the first-grade side.
"We are pretty confident that if we needed to take anyone from third grade, we would be able to throw them into first grade," he said.
"Three new boys will come in, and that will add a bit of excitement as well as they look to take those spots.
"We train all together, and that seems to be flowing down, and we are all there on the same nights and working hard together. We are one big group, so to pick up all three wins last massive positive."
The Hanwood coach feels that it has been the attitude of his side that has helped his side maintain their strong start to the season.
"I think our attitude in the sense that we haven't had the same team every week, and we have had a lot of away games," he said.
"I think from a first-grade point of view, we have only had two home games out of nine weeks. We have just been able to get on with the job, and we will have another three out this week, so another three will come in, and across all three grades, everyone is willing to step up and do their bit."
While second and first grade head to Cootamundra, third grade will head to Temora.
