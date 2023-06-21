The Griffith Swans will look to head into their bye off the back of three straight wins when they take on Leeton Whitton in the western derby at Exies Oval.
The Swans have re-found their form in recent weeks after back-to-back defeats and will want to head into the final seven games of the season with momentum.
"We had that loss to Turvey and then Coolamon, but I have been talking to them about their consistency because this is a hard time of year when it gets colder," Swans coach Greg Dreyer said.
"Have Leeton and then the bye, and then it's about trying to build a bit of momentum over the last seven games."
It is shaping up as a close contest with the Swans, who sit in second, and the sixth-placed Mangoplah CUE are separated by just four points heading into the second half, and Dreyer knows his side can't afford to take any game lightly.
"When you consider that sixth place is only a win behind, it is going to be very tough," he said.
"Very happy with the first half of the year to go through with just the two losses and a draw."
One of the keys to their strong first half of the season has been Rhys Pollock, who sits atop the Player of the Year count for the Riverina Football League.
Pollock polled four votes in Griffith's win over Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval on Saturday, and it was enough for him to get back in front by three votes ahead of Tigers' Jock Cornell.
Dreyer has been impressed by not only how Pollock but the rest of the recruits have fitted in at the club.
"All of the boys that have come into the group have been no trouble at all; they are all good blokes and good players as well," he said.
"They get on well with everybody, so it has been great to see how they have settled in."
While the last meeting between the two sides resulted in a one-sided scoreline, Dreyer isn't expecting a similar result this weekend.
"That was a wet and windy day, and we probably got on top of them early, but I don't expect that to be the case this time around," he said.
"They are a reasonable side, and they will be looking to perform well against us."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
