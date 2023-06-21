The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith's branch of Big Brothers, Big Sisters are now seeking community support and potential mentors

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters Mark Watts with Riverina branch chairman Michael Borg and mentoring co-ordinator Wendy Borg. Photo by Cai Holroyd
CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters Mark Watts with Riverina branch chairman Michael Borg and mentoring co-ordinator Wendy Borg. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's branch of youth mentoring program "Big Brothers, Big Sisters" has officially launched, and is now entering their next phase of recruiting community partners to help guide the region's youth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.