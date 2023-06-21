Griffith's branch of youth mentoring program "Big Brothers, Big Sisters" has officially launched, and is now entering their next phase of recruiting community partners to help guide the region's youth.
CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters Mark Watts visited organisers for a launch luncheon, along with community leaders, prominent figures and workers in existing youth services like headspace and Centacare.
Chairman Michael Borg and mentoring co-ordinator Wendy Borg have been hard at work getting things organised over many months, and are ready to look for mentors and partners in the community.
"At this stage, we're recruiting mentors. Once they're trained, we'll open up to youth ... youth can be directed to us by parents, by schools and the community. That's where we're asking the community for help," said Mrs Borg.
Mr Watts said he was especially excited to be visiting Griffith and seeing the program get off the ground.
"Isolation has really gone up amongst both children and adults ... Mentoring is about giving young people confidence and connection. It's great seeing a young person really coming alive thanks to having a mentor," he said.
"Griffith really needs it so if we can help in any way and get it going here ... we've got all the ingredients and we've got people willing to do it. All we need is some community champions to help get us going."
Mrs Borg said that there was plenty that the community could bring to the table to help out, whether that be as mentors, financial support or even just helping the committee in whatever way they could.
"Griffith has a big heart, it's just about bringing it together."
More information and options for volunteering are available at the Big Brothers, Big Sisters Riverina facebook page or at bigbrothersbigsisters.org.au/
