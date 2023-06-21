The battle for fifth in Group 20 first grade is wide open as the competition enters its second half of the season.
Yenda, Hay and Yanco-Wamoon are all level on points, with the Magpies leapfrogging their opponents due to having superior for and against.
It sets up an important showdown at Hay Park as the Magpies play host to Yanco-Wamoon on Sunday.
After sending a message to the rest of the competition that they aren't to be discounted, Hay will look to carry that momentum into their clash with the Hawks, who have been hit by injuries in recent weeks.
Points against the sides around them will be important for both sides, so it is almost a do-or-die game midway through the season.
The other part of the fifth-placed battle in Yenda will make the difficult trip out to Coleambally to take on DPC Roosters.
Both sides are heading into the game off the back of defeats and will want to find their way back into the winner's circle, particularly Yenda, who will lose ground to fifth should they fall to a defeat.
Off the back of a strong second-half performance last weekend against the Roosters, the Black and Whites will return home for only the third time this season when they take on winless TLU Sharks.
The Panthers are the nearest challengers to Leeton, sitting just two points behind the top-of-the-table Greens, and will want to keep pace with the leaders and be there if they slip up.
The Greens will return home after a strong performance in the derby last time out but face a different challenge in West Wyalong.
