The Griffith Blacks enter the back end of their season needing to win four of their remaining games to have any chance of reaching finals.
It won't quite be that easy of a task because should the fourth-placed Tumut pick up a win this weekend, that will all but end their chances.
The Blacks are currently 18 points behind the Bulls, meaning they would need four wins plus two bonus points to even pull level for fourth, assuming the Bulls don't pick up points of their own.
That task doesn't get easier this weekend when they make the trip to Wagga to take on top-of-the-table Waratahs, while the Bulls will have a test of their own when they play host to an on-fire Wagga City outfit.
It has been a tough season for the young Blacks outfit, who have only picked up two wins so far this season, and the meeting between the two sides earlier in the season saw the Waratahs able to come away with a 45-10 win at Exies Oval.
The Blacks will be looking to get some experience into the younger squad that they have had this season, with the majority of the side having their first season in the top grade.
Meanwhile, the best performing of the Blacks squads, the second graders, will be looking to close the eight-point gap to fourth after picking up their third win of the season last time out.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
