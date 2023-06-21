Ag technology and the closure of the 3G network are expected to be discussed at information sessions held in Rankins Springs and Hay this month.
The closure of Telstra's 3G network is set to occur in June next year.
NSW Farmers is collaborating with Telstra to deliver the sessions which will discuss the ever-growing demand for ag technology as farmers become increasingly aware of a need for efficiency.
Telstra and associated advisers will discuss the latest advancements in connectivity solutions such as 4G, 5G, IoT networks and the latest satellite solutions.
Other discussion points will include future connectivity solutions, cyber security, local connectivity, and new technology.
Speakers from various Agtech companies will be also be present, including Zetifi, Farmbot, Smart Paddock, and Optiweigh.
NSW Farmers regional service manager Frank Galluzzo says the forums are vital for anyone who works on the land, particularly in remote areas.
"Connectivity and getting people on farms access to reliable phone and internet for their businesses will be a big topic," Mr Galluzzo said.
"New technology and using that in response to labor shortages and to reduce production costs will also be high on the agenda.
"Raising awareness about cyber security is also critical, especially for business owners and with so much happening in that space."
Mr Galluzzo foresees the end to 3G as well as mobile black spots will also be concerns.
"What I hear is that 3G is the only system that seems to work for a lot of farmers," he said.
"The systems are changing and updating from 3G which means technology needs to be updated with it. That comes at a cost to farmers. There will be representatives who will talk more about that at the forums.
"We also want attendees to let us know about black spot locations and any other connectivity concerns. Clear communications systems are absolutely vital in regional Australia," Mr Galluzzo said.
The event is open to anyone, however registration is mandatory due to limited seating and catering purposes.
The event will be held at in Rankin Springs Conapaira Hotel on June 29 at 5:00pm, as well as at the Hay Services Club & Fitness Centre on Wednesday June 28 at 5pm.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
