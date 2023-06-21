SIRU players shine in Brumbies Country selection after Provincials

ACT and Southern NSW Rugby Union have announced their 2023 Country squads to play in the Brumbies Country v City game in September.
Six Southern Inland Rugby Union clubs are represented by 23 players across the men's and women's squads.
Wagga's Nick McCarthy is back head coaching the men's side, which features 10 SIRU players. He said he's feeling good about the team as they look to the challenge ahead.
"We've gone a little bit differently this year, we've picked a squad of 20 that I'm really happy with," McCarthy said.
"All those guys played in the carnival in Goulburn, from here we'll create a bit of an extended squad to bring players in and out of to cover any areas we need a little more depth, knowing we're going to have injuries and unavailabilities pop up as we do every year.
"It'll be nice to be able to filter through some players to figure out who fits best."
With a big range of clubs represented in this year's men's squad, McCarthy said he's not concerned with the players gelling together.
"The attitude of the guys takes over from any apprehensions they have," he said.
"They're all highly skilled players so when we bring them together and start training together, we'll put a game plan together around what they do rather than asking them to play a specific structure, we really want to lean into their natural rugby."
The teams will play in the Brumbies Country v City game on September 9, with three training sessions booked beforehand.
Thomas Blanch, Jacob Nielsen, Tomasi Vaulacua Nabuliwaqa (Wagga City), Alex Meades (Ag College), Lachie Day (Waratahs) Christian Apoua Mata'afa, Timoci Meya, Jack Ketteringham, Joel Salusaluma, Vincent Wise (Tumut), Oscar Cunningham, Will Mooney, Matthew Spratley, Alec Palmer, (Goulburn), Aaron Kearns, Ethan Muller (ADFA), Liam Pepper, Matthew Caldwell, Dylan Johnson (Jindabyne), and Riley Turner (Braidwood). Coach: Nick McCarthy.
Cornelia Tanielu (Griffith), Emma Hickey, Biola Dawa (Reddies), Lauren Harris, Yolanda Forsyth, Rhianna Burke, Ngakahikatea Hills-Amory, Milly Lucas, Amy Fowler, Ulamila Kuboutawa, Georgie Lindsay (Waratahs), Tessa Good (Ag College), Jessica Simpson (Wagga City), Taylah Frost (Yass), Brooke Melavirta, Jaimee Patton, Lana Bobbine, Rebecca Harris (Bungendore), Georgia Chalmers (ADFA), Josephine O'Brien, Jordan Brooker (Goulburn). Coach: Richard Skellern.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
