Avoid travel nightmares with these 6 tips

Planning is a great way of avoiding travel nightmares. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



If you don't plan properly, travelling could quickly become a nightmare. Be it intrusive security, overpriced hotels, or walking through fluorescent lights, travelling could be hard if you aren't ready. So, with no shortage of travel nightmares, staying one step ahead is important.

Some travel nightmares to be concerned about include lost bags, cancelled connecting flights, or having valuables stolen without knowing. To make your journey easier, here are some tips to help you avoid travel nightmares making your journey smooth.

1. Stay safe

Staying safe when travelling means being aware of any potential risks and taking steps to avoid them. The best way to do this is by researching to familiarise yourself with the destination. This research mission should be conducted with a focus to help improve safety abroad and maintain alertness.

You can be more aware of your surroundings and watch for anything unusual. For instance, be wary of common scams such as overpriced taxi rides or street vendors selling counterfeit goods. Always secure your personal belongings and avoid displaying expensive items in public. If travelling to a new destination, consider avoiding an area known for crime and unrest. These places could include some neighbourhoods, landmarks, or cities.

In addition to high-risk areas, it might be ideal for travelling in a group with a trusted travel companion. The numbers will help deter potential threats. Above all, remember to trust your instincts and use common sense. For instance, if you feel unsafe; it's important to remove yourself from the situation immediately.

Once you've taken steps to ensure your safety, it's time to focus on the logistics of your trip.

2. Plan ahead

Planning is a great way of avoiding travel nightmares. Through planning, you can save money by taking advantage of discounts or lower prices. Planning can also help reduce stress levels as you'll be able to know where you're going and how to get there. Consider using travel planning apps or websites like Google Trips or TripIt to organise your itinerary. These tools can help you keep track of your travel plans and provide useful information about your destination.

If you're travelling to a new destination, planning allows you to prioritise the attractions and activities you want to experience. You'll also have the chance to stay safe while travelling. You can base your research on local customs and laws to discover any safety concerns.

3. Stay connected

Staying connected when travelling is essential. This ensures easy access to emergency services and allows you to contact your loved ones in case of an emergency. You'll also get important updates on weather, security, etc.

With technological advancement, being digitally connected can help you navigate unfamiliar places with ease. Consider using communication apps like WhatsApp or Skype to stay in touch with loved ones. Navigation apps like Google Maps can also be invaluable for finding your way around a new place. This convenience not only allows you to share your experiences but also makes accessing services like online banking, flight check-ins, and online shopping easier, saving you time.

Remember to bring your mobile phone or tablet along with international chargers and adaptors. Consider getting a local SIM card or a roaming plan to make calls without dealing with hefty charges.

4. Arrive early

The saying an early bird catches the worm has never been more accurate than in this instance. So, by arriving early at the airport, you can avoid travel nightmares. This gives you ample time to navigate through potentially long security lines, find your gate, and handle any last-minute gate changes or flight delays. It also gives you enough time to eat and shop before your flight.

5. Pack light

Packing light can save you a lot of headaches when you're travelling. Heavy luggage makes it harder to move around, and you constantly worry about losing your luggage. Therefore, by packing light, you'll avoid fees and save money from additional baggage charges. Consider packing only essential items like clothing suitable for the weather, toiletries, and important documents. Items like extra shoes or heavy books often take up unnecessary space.

Carrying a piece of less baggage also makes it easier to move around. You can easily fit your bags in smaller spaces, such as under the seat or overhead compartments. And who doesn't love the flexibility that comes with packing light and not being limited by the weight of your bag?

Moreover, you can have less stress as fewer bags means not worrying about losing or damaging your belongings. When packing, list essential items you'll need and try fitting them into all your bags. But if you're travelling for an extended period, consider doing laundry instead of packing more clothes.

6. Get travel insurance

For extra safety, consider getting travel insurance. With travel insurance, you can easily cover your medical emergencies when travelling. Different types of travel insurance offer various benefits. For example, medical insurance covers health-related emergencies, while trip cancellation insurance can reimburse you if you have to cancel your trip due to unforeseen circumstances.

Ideally, you can also get coverage for travel delays and lost or stolen bags. And in case you hurt someone or damage property, your insurance will provide liability protection. Furthermore, getting travel insurance will offer you peace of mind as you'll stay knowing that you're protected in case something goes wrong.

Bottom line