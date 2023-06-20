The Griffith Blacks continue to be a class above in the women's competition after they were able to pick up their seventh straight win to start the season.
The Griffith side has been largely unchallenged so far this season, and the round nine clash with Tumut was no exception.
Lavina Siale had a day out, scoring three tries, and was a standout for the Griffith side, while Alofa Tafili scored a double.
Fay Saula, Amelia Lolotonga, Cornelia Tanielu and Sophia Kelsey scored a try each as the Blacks were able to pick up a 52-5 win.
It continues an impressive season for the Blacks, which has seen them break away at the top with over double the points of Ag College in second place.
They have also built an impressive for and against of +262 points, with the next best being third-placed Waratahs with +38.
The Blacks will make the trip to Wagga this weekend to take on the Waratahs, who will come into the game fresh off the bye.
The Griffith side will then head into a two-week break.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
