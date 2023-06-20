The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Blacks defeat Tumut in SIRU Women's X

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:36am, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks continue to be a class above in the women's competition after they were able to pick up their seventh straight win to start the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.