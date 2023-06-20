Creative youngsters are set to be inspired when the work of emerging Leeton-based artist Jo Roberts is featured for the first time in the Griffith Regional Art Gallery.
Eager to connect with young people, Ms Roberts will also be offering a school holiday activity.
"I've been working on a series of activities for all ages. It will be good to bring these to Griffith's gallery," Ms Roberts said.
On Wednesday mornings throughout the school break she will share the 'Beak Technique' activity.
Developed by Red Earth Ecology, it promotes an understanding of the relationships between habitat and bird diets.
"We'll be looking at the local species to learn what plants bring your favourite birds into your backyard," she said.
Worksheets are accessible to all ages and developed through consultation with the Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists and support from Western Riverina Arts.
"Kids are naturally curious about birds and our conversations will expand their knowledge about local species."
She will also provide insight into how her artwork facilitates an innovative investigation of history through the use of the form "Geo/graphology" to gain a new perspective on text records and the landscape.
"The 'cut-up technique' was developed by Dadaists in the early 20th century as a way of revealing themes and illustrating thought processes," Ms Roberts said.
"I am encouraging visitors at the exhibition to select text from documents about the Riverina and placing these snippets onto a map of the region to develop a new understanding of established narratives."
Ms Roberts is one of a diverse cohort of exhibiting artists working in various media to reflect relationships with the landscape.
Insights have been shared between emerging and established artists as part of an informal development project supported by the state government through Create NSW and Western Riverina Arts.
Her Ngurambang exhibition will run from Saturday July 1 to Sunday August 20.
Youngsters can explore her Beak Technique workshop from 11am to noon on Wednesday July 5 and 12, and the Cut-up Technique on Wednesdays from 5 July to 16 August.
