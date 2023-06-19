The Area News
The Griffith Cancer Therapy Accommodation committee was gifted an extra thousand for their massive project

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 19 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Kathy King and Brian Bortolin. Photo contributed.
Kathy King and Brian Bortolin. Photo contributed.

The women's golf charity day raised a healthy amount for the planned Cancer Therapy Accommodation facility in Griffith, with just over $1200 hitting the bank accounts following the successful event day.

