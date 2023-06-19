Police on the roads during quiet week

The Area News
Police hit the roads during a quiet few days after the King's Birthday long weekend

Updated June 19 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 12:00pm
Police were grateful for a quieter week after the King's Birthday long weekend, with minimal disruption but still kept a watchful eye on the roads.

