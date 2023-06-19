Police on the roads during quiet week

Police were grateful for a quieter week after the King's Birthday long weekend, with minimal disruption but still kept a watchful eye on the roads.
Police nabbed a driver in the morning after a big night, when after 7am on June 17, they stopped a white Toyota Commuter on Griffin Avenue.
Police gave the 24-year-old male driver a breath test, recording a mid-range positive result. His license was immediately suspended, and he was charged to face court on August 9.
The latest unfortunate driver comes just a week after police caught a 31-year-old in a green Camry on June 9. The man returned a low-range positive reading after his test and was given a fine for driving under the influence but will not have to face court.
Anyone with information regarding ongoing investigations is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
