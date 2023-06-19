Many in Griffith deserving of honours

There's a little over six months until the next crop of Australians are recognised with honours from the Order of Australia on January 26.
For the first King's Birthday Honours in many years, Griffith City Council general manager Brett Stonestreet was honoured with a Public Service Medal (PSM).
But Mr Stonestreet is far from the only person who's gone above and beyond for Griffith, who's given freely of their time or is dedicated to protecting the community.
While being awarded a medal might seem a bit over the top, for people who have donated what they can over decades, it's often a small recompense.
Much like Griffith City Council's awards presented on January 26, nobody is honoured for contributing to the community unless people take the time to do it.
Nominating someone for the Order of Australia is also a lot more involved given it's a national honour, and you can find a full list of those people here at honours.pmc.gov.au/honours/search.
For Griffith, there are nine people awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM), eight who have been inducted as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) and one person inducted as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO). One Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) and one PSM have also been awarded.
All very worthy recipients, but perhaps you can think of a few more people who should be recognised?
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
