Some of the biggest names in the rice growing industry will converge on Griffith in August when the MIA hosts this years Rice Growers' Conference.
Griffith will be a hub for various tours and sessions in August, with visits to Aquna Sustainable Murray Cod, Murrumbidgee Irrigation, as well as a tasting at Yarran Wines just some of the highlights.
The tours will aim to provide delegates with an opportunity to experience the regions innovation, water efficiency and production.
Aquna's hatchery ponds in Bilbul and the company's land-based aquaculture model will be showcased as having one of the lowest environmental footprints in the industry.
At Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI), delegates will be given a glimpse of the state-of-the-art irrigation operations centre at the MI headquarters in Hanwood.
The conference will officially commence with a Women in Rice breakfast at the Bull & Bell and will wrap with a gala dinner, hosted by Rice Extension, to celebrate the Rice Industry Awards, including the SunRice Grower of the Year.
The awards recognise innovation, new technology and the latest research outcomes being adopted in the industry.
Sessions will focus on adopting agtech, business risk management, tax and succession, as well as presentations examining the economic outlook and challenges for the industry.
The conference is hosted by Ricegrowers' Association of Australia (RGA), SunRice Group and AgriFutures.
RGA president Peter Herrmann, who is based in the MIA, said the event provides an ideal platform for discussion and collaboration between all industry players.
"That includes rice growers, industry leaders, policy-makers, local businesses and regional representatives who help shape the future landscape of the Australian rice industry," Mr Herrmann said.
"The rice industry encapsulates many of the opportunities for agriculture to deliver clean, nutritious food as well as local jobs and strong export earnings.
"The industry is a global leader in water use efficiency and focuses research and innovation initiatives on activities that will enhance sustainability.
"We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to Griffith for what I know will be a memorable few days. I encourage people to jump in and register early for the conference," said Mr Herrmann.
The conference will be held August 10 and 11 in Griffith. For more information and to register click here
