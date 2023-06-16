The Rooms of Requirement residency has returned once again, offering an Australian artist a special six-week residency at the studio space on Yambil Street.
Rooms of Requirement has partnered again with Western Riverina Arts to create the program, giving one artist the support and space needed for their own goals, from August 7 to September 15.
"This residency provides the time and space for one artist to focus entirely on their practice," said Western Riverina Arts Executive Officer Aanya Whitehead.
"This kind of support enables the artist to step away from the pressures and diversions of everyday life for a sizeable amount of time ... In any practice this is a very rare opportunity."
Last year, the residency went to Leeton artist Dorothy Roddy - who used the time and space to work on a huge number of projects, from working on the art for a children's book to offering portraits done in just one hour.
ROR Space convenor Kristy-Lee Agresta said that the space would lend itself to anyone looking for a studio space, pop-up shop or even those who just want to network with other creatives.
"The ROR Space is purpose-built for creatives to work and exhibit alone or together - it is comfortable, connected and very well-appointed," she explained.
"The four to six-week artist residency welcomes and supports one artist in any discipline, from anywhere in Australia to bring their work into the heart of Griffith in the Western Riverina. We had a highly diverse array of applications for 2022 and are expecting many responses to this call out."
All creative disciplines that can be undertaken in a small studio environment are eligible to apply.
Applications will close on July 2 for the residency. More information on the ROR space is available at rorspace.com.au. Applications are available online or by contacting Western Riverina Arts at comms@westrivarts.com.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
