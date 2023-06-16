The Area News
Rooms of Requirement artist residency is returning for its second year, offering a six-week program to one lucky artist

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 3:00pm
Rooms of Requirement convenor Kristy-Lee Agresta. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Rooms of Requirement convenor Kristy-Lee Agresta. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Rooms of Requirement residency has returned once again, offering an Australian artist a special six-week residency at the studio space on Yambil Street.

