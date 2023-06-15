No worries for Carrathool water quality

The Area News
Carrathool has no issues with water quality, despite concerns upstream

Updated June 15 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:00pm
After concerns were raised over the quality and effects of the Riverina's water, Carrathool Shire mayor Darryl Jardine has assured all that everything is as clean and safe as it ever was.

