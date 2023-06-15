No worries for Carrathool water quality

After concerns were raised over the quality and effects of the Riverina's water, Carrathool Shire mayor Darryl Jardine has assured all that everything is as clean and safe as it ever was.
A number of weeks ago, irrigator Sally Jones raised her concerns over the quality of the water in the irrigation drains across the Riverina - noting her own measurements of the water quality in a number of channels and the shockingly high build-up in her sediment traps.
Carrathool sits downstream of Ms Jones, putting them at risk of the same impacts affecting Ms Jones's irrigation.
Councillor Jardine said that while there was a rise in the river water lately, there had been no reported issues.
"The river water at the moment is fine, no problems there. There's been a slight rise over the last few weeks," he said.
While the slight rise has meant the river water is dirtier than usual, he assured all that the town's water doesn't come from the river anyway - coming exclusively from underground bore water instead.
"The river water is dirty, it's dirtier than usual but we don't source our water from the river itself as far as the towns go ... The town water itself, Hillston and the villages are on underground bore water and there are no issues with that," he said.
Irrigators still get water from the river, of course, but councillor Jardine said he hadn't heard about any impacts on animals or stock.
"As far as water security and quality goes across the shire, it's business as usual."
