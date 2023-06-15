Scams still a huge problem for NSW

Data from Scamwatch and the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research show that while some areas are improving, fraud and scams remain a crucial issue across NSW and beyond.
Recent data from Scamwatch showed that in just three months, NSW residents lost $44,650 just to NBN impersonation scams with 268 reports filed.
While the reported losses are fewer than they were for the same time in 2022, other scams are taking more and more from Australians - with BOCSAR reporting a 42 per cent increase in cybercrime between June 2019 and June 2022.
Executive director of BOCSAR Jackie Fitzgerald said that the wide number of reporting methods, while helpful for victims of cybercrime, made it difficult to get a bead on the issue.
"Cyber-offending is arguably our most significant emerging crime problem. However, our understanding of this offence is seriously hampered, firstly, by people not coming forward, and, secondly, when they do, by the multiple, competing channels available to people to report the offence," she said.
The NBN impersonation scam that took over $40,000 from NSW residents primary works by gaining remote access to a person's computer through software like TeamViewer or AnyDesk. Scammers gain access by claiming a computer or device has been hacked or is suffering from other technical issues, and requests remote access in order to fix the problem.
Once access is gained, the fraudster can locate banking credentials and transfer money out of the individual's account.
"The rule of thumb is, if someone claiming to be from NBN contacts you to ask for access to your devices, discuss how to improve your internet speed or offer you a fibre upgrade, hang up on them and report it to the ACCC's Scamwatch," said head of NBN Local for NSW Tom O'Dea.
Meanwhile, with identity scams on the rise, ID Support NSW will be hosting a special demonstration on securing personal information online.
The 'Protect your ID' event will be hosted at Griffith City Library on June 22, running from 10.30am to midday and covering cybersecurity tips like strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.
Bookings to the event can be made at eventbrite or by contacting the library at 6962 8300.
