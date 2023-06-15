The Area News
NBN impersonation scams saw over $40,000 stolen from residents in NSW in just three months

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Scams still a huge problem for NSW
Data from Scamwatch and the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research show that while some areas are improving, fraud and scams remain a crucial issue across NSW and beyond.

Local News

