Murrumbidgee mayor recognised with OAM

Murrumbidgee councillor and mayor Ruth McRae has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her long commitment to both local government and the region itself.
Councillor McRae has been involved in local government for almost twenty years, and her commitment to the sector was recognised over the long weekend with the special honour.
"It is nice to be recognised for your contribution to your community. It's not what you seek but some days are pretty challenging so it's nice to be recognised," she said.
"I'm very humbled by the fact someone nominated me."
She added that she wasn't sure what specifically had prompted the nomination and didn't know who had initially nominated her, but that the community support meant a lot.
"If you love where you live, which I do and you like working with the people and they work with you, I think that makes what you do, not any less challenging but all the more rewarding," Cr McRae said.
"I love where I live and I love what I do so the challenges that come across the table are just challenges - they're not barriers, they're not obstructions. They're just bridges you have to cross to get where you have to go ... it's easy to sit in a corner and think 'bugger me I don't have the energy for this' but that doesn't serve the community."
She spoke on her long history of advocacy work for healthcare, education and water security as well as her time local government - highlighting the 2003 hospital redevelopment as a particular challenge and the 2016 amalgamation of Jerilderie and Murrumbidgee Shires as the 'greatest challenge of that time'.
She finished by thanking the many people and groups that had supported her throughout her years of local government service.
"You can't commit 20 years of your life to public service without having the support of people around you. I've had good councils, great operational staff and really supportive family that have allowed and supported me to do what I do."
