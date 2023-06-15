The Area News
Murrumbidgee mayor Ruth McRae was honoured with a Medal of the Order of Australia after 20 years in local government

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 12:30pm
Murrumbidgee mayor recognised with OAM

Murrumbidgee councillor and mayor Ruth McRae has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her long commitment to both local government and the region itself.

Local News

