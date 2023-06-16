LETTERS: Is the government listening?

Governments talk about climate change, and CO2 which is carbon dioxide which is plant food. The Commonwealth Government has signed up to the Paris Agreement. Former NSW Energy and Climate Minister Matt Kean and NSW Labor minister Penny Sharp, have closed the Hunter Valley coal-fired power station Liddell, which had supplied 10 per cent of NSW's electricity. While other countries have mothballed their coal-fired power stations, state Labor Governments have destroyed them. Smart people, when the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow, how are we to charge the new cars that run on electricity?