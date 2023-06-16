The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Why bother with consultation when government doesn't listen?

June 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: Is the government listening?
LETTERS: Is the government listening?

WHY DO WE BOTHER WHEN THEY DON'T LISTEN?

Last week we were being asked to attend Productivity Commission hearings as part of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan Implementation Review process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.