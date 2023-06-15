The Area News
Carrathool Shire Council investigating Rankins Springs and Merriwagga rezoning for housing

AW
By Allan Wilson
June 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Council is hoping to rezone land in Rankins Springs and Merriwagga to allow for the construction of more residential housing. Pictures, file
Carrathool Shire council is investigating rezoning land in Rankins Springs and Merriwagga to allow for the construction of residential housing.

