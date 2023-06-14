The Area News
Hanwood takes on Leeton United in Pascoe Cup grand final rematch

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:19pm
The Pascoe Cup grand final rematch will take centre stage this weekend as Hanwood will look to exact some revenge over Leeton United under lights at Leeton No 1 Oval.

