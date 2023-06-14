The Pascoe Cup grand final rematch will take centre stage this weekend as Hanwood will look to exact some revenge over Leeton United under lights at Leeton No 1 Oval.
This weekend also doubles as United's celebrating a century of football in town, so the added incentive of spoiling a party will be there for Hanwood.
After having a break over the long weekend, coach Jason Bertacco said his side is chomping at the bit to get back out there.
"We took all of last week off just as a bit of a recharge," he said.
"It was good to get away from the track, and the weather wasn't great either, so we picked a good week to have off.
"We got stuck back in last night, and everyone was keen to get back going."
Bertacco said that he is happy to see the sense of occasion that is a derby still alive, with the rivalry between Hanwood and Leeton starting to develop after two grand finals between the two clubs.
"Not many derbies left in the area, so it is good ours against Leeton," he said.
"It is building more and more each year, and to get a Saturday night game as well, it will be a pretty big one."
With it still being early in the season, the Hanwood coach stressed the importance of keeping emotions in check with plenty of work still to do.
"At the end of the day, we are still in June," he said.
"The first round of games haven't been finished, so at this point in the season, it is about testing where we are at and testing players in different positions as we have been doing because we have those ins and outs each week.
"It's good because it gets us ready for the end of the year, but we also have to make sure we are picking up enough points to secure our finals position."
There will be some changes to the Hanwood side for this weekend's derby, with Jordan De Marco and Christian Codemo set to miss the game while Daniel Johnson returns to the side after serving his one-game suspension.
"He will be recharged because he has had a couple of weeks to get over the niggles he had, and he will be keen to get back into it and prove to the boys that it was just a silly mistake," he said.
It will be an action-packed day at Leeton No 1 Oval starting with Hanwood and Leeton junior sides facing off with games kicking off at 9.30am.
The senior action will start with the third grade kicking off at 1pm, followed by the second-grade women at 3.10pm.
Second grade will kick off at around 5pm, with the first grade grand final rematch getting underway at 6.50pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
