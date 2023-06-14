The Griffith Blacks will welcome back some much-needed experience as they look to make a positive start to the second half of the season.
The Black's season has been hampered by injuries to important players, but two of their more experienced forwards are set to re-join the side for their clash with Tumut at Exies Oval.
"The boys battled hard against a big City pack a couple of weeks ago, but to have Blake (Theunissen) and Keli (Henry) back are two big ins," Coach Chris McGregor said.
"We had 10 or 11 out of the 15 were under the age of 19 last time out against City, so just having that experience back on the field will be massive.
"Girbs (Mitch White) came back with a really strong game, and Dicky (Richard Cummings) led well all day, but just having those extra couple of guys with experience on the field will be massive.
"Having Andrew back in the centres as well is big in after his one-week suspension. He has been in the best form I've seen him since he has been with the club."
Heading into the back half of the season, it will take wins in basically every remaining game for the Blacks to be in contention for finals, but McGregor is setting his sights on seeing consistent improvement.
"More than anything, we just want to see improvement," he said.
"We know we have a really young squad, and we are there to win games of footy; that's why we play, but if the boys just keep improving every week, we can upset sides on the way through and have an impact on what the top four looks like."
Last time out against the Bulls was a weekend to forget for the Blacks, but McGregor is hoping that a refreshing week off will provide the reset required.
"We had a lot of niggling injuries, and the young blokes who'd been backing up week in and week out were a bit battle sore," he said.
"Just having that week off to let the body recover, we had a good couple of training sessions last week with one at the pool and then a fun night on Thursday night with some laser tag and bowling just to clear our heads and get ready to go for the second half of the year.
"They have had some really good days but also times where they haven't quite been there, but coming into this time of year and after the week off, they will be looking to start strong.
"No matter where either club is on the ladder, you know that it is going to be a physical game."
Three grades will be in action at Exies Oval on Saturday starting at 12.55pm with second grade.
First grade will round out the action with kick-off slated for 3.15pm.
