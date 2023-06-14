Fresh off the break over the long weekend, both the Black and Whites and DPC Roosters will look to build on their momentum heading into the season half of the season.
It is a true battle for second place out at the Darlington Point Sportsground this weekend, with the victor set to take hold of second place with the Roosters currently sitting one point behind the Panthers heading into the round seven clash.
Having enjoyed the break last weekend break, Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka said his side was ready for the challenge.
"It was good to get a bit of a break after a tough six weeks of footy," he said.
"It is a massive task this week. They are a quality side, and we are really looking forward to the occasion."
The game will have extra meaning for the two sides as they battle it out over the Roger Penrith Memorial Cup, which the Black and Whites are currently holders of, having taken out the corresponding fixture last season.
"Roger was a lovely guy, and we want to keep building these kinds of legacies for a long time to come," he said.
"He did a lot in the community and was a well-respected person."
Heading into the clash, Lavaka knows that his side will need to be ready to match the Roosters in terms of physicality.
"They are always physical, and Benny (Jeffery) is pretty classy himself, and he always has his boys heading in the right direction," he said.
"They have been going pretty well this year, and they will be ready for a tough match against us and right up for the challenge."
It will be a simple plan of attack for Lavaka, and for the most part, they will be looking to try and contain a Roosters side who have shown they are able to put points on the board.
"We just have to defend it's pretty basic," he said.
"Defence plays a crucial role in a game of footy, and we have to make sure we are holding onto possession."
As a bonus for the Black and Whites, they will be able to gain some players back from injury thanks to the time in between games.
It will be a busy day of football out at Darlington Point, with the first-grade game bringing the day to a close, with kick-off at around 2.35pm.
