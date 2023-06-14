Yoogali SC will head to Canberra this weekend, hoping to keep their undefeated streak alive when they take on White Eagles on Saturday.
The streak started in the corresponding fixture in round three and has seen the Griffith-based side move to the top of the table, four points ahead of local rivals Wagga City Wanderers.
While the White Eagles are off the pace, sitting in seventh place and 12 points behind Yoogali, leader Darren Bailey knows they can't take their foot off the pedal.
"Every game in this league is tough, and anyone who has another thought about that is silly because you look at the results throughout this year. It has shown that anyone can beat anyone," he said.
"If you go in half-arsed and think you will get the job done, it doesn't happen. They will come at us with everything that they have got, and we have to be ready to match that."
Yoogali were busy in the mid-season transfer window picking up forward Mohammed Ali Kahnoussi and central defender Ian Foggo who both featured in the under-23s win last time out against Queanbeyan City.
Bailey has been happy with how quickly the pair have settled in at the club.
"They are adjusting well, and obviously, it is still early days, but they have been settling in well," he said.
"It was great, given they started training with us last week and came into the 23s and fitted in well.
"They have the same ambition as the club does, so that is always helpful, and they are buying into what we are trying to sell."
With the streak that the club finds itself on, a run they haven't had since they reached the CPL final in 2020, Bailey knows the work isn't done yet.
"We have a goal at the end of the year, and if we want to be there, we have to keep playing the way we have been and keep progressing week in and week out because the job isn't done."
The under-23s will be hoping to pick up a second straight win against sixth placed White Eagles as they look to stay in third.
