The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

A protest at the Sikh Games saw several cars damaged but nobody injured

Updated June 14 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigating complaint after disruption at Shaheedi Tournament
Police investigating complaint after disruption at Shaheedi Tournament

Police are looking into an incident at Ted Scobie Oval during the Sikh Games, after a peaceful car rally escalated into a brief conflict.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.