Police investigating complaint after disruption at Shaheedi Tournament

Police are looking into an incident at Ted Scobie Oval during the Sikh Games, after a peaceful car rally escalated into a brief conflict.
On June 11, the second day of the Sikh Games, police were alerted to a short car rally planned to take place at Ted Scobie Oval at 10.30am.
Cars were outfitted with external Indian flags and circled the oval.
Ten minutes after the rally started, police noticed that around 15 cars weren't following the submitted plan.
READ MORE
Several attendees at the Shaheedi Tournament took issue and removed the flags from the vehicles, prompting police to intervene.
While nobody was hurt, four of the vehicles in the rally were damaged and the incident was reported to police.
Police are still making enquiries into the incident and circumstances surrounding it.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.