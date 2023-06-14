Primary school students from Griffith and surrounds will be in abundance at the Griffith Regional Theatre to again take part in Moorambilla Skills development tour workshops.
Moorambilla Voices is a nationally-awarded program providing regional students an opportunity to sing, dance and create performances.
The project is a key feature of the Netflix program Wide Open Sky.
Each year 300 students from across the touring footprint are selected to attend creative camps in partnership with world-class musicians, performers, composers, choreographers and visual artists.
Further opportunities could also be in store for them to go on recording tours and deliver performances in Sydney and across the country.
The workshops will be delivered by Moorambilla Voices founder Michelle Leonard OAM.
Ms Leonard, who is also the artistic director and conductor of the Leichhardt Espresso Chorus and its chamber choir Ristretto, was recently awarded the AgriFutures NSW and ACT Rural Woman of the Year.
After being 'blown away' by the talent of local students last year, Ms Leonard said she is keen to return to the city.
"I feel I made a real connection with Griffith last year. The kids had a can-do attitude which was awesome," Ms Leonard said.
"There was a real pragmatism and resilience in the kids which resonated nicely with those I work with from remote NSW."
"I also love the support and comrade the Griffith community give the kids. I think it sets a benchmark and it's another reason I'm making the effort to come again. I want to work with people who want to work with us."
Ms Leonard said being awarded the AgriFutures NSW and ACT Rural Woman of the Year validated her work with the Moorambilla project.
"I was absolutely delighted. It's amazing to have an artistic not-for-profit organisation like Moorambilla being recognised as important to the future of rural and remote Australia," she said.
"Through this award, the Agrifutures team are acknowledging the importance the arts plays on conversations about inclusion and respect, as well as the importance of people having a creative outlet."
Soroptimist International Griffith is assisting with the delivery of the workshops which are now booked to capacity, with some 50 students in each not only Griffith but surrounding schools in the area.
The workshops will be held June 30 at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
