Yenda will head to Wade Park on Sunday looking to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time in 2023 when they take on the Hay Magpies.
They have been hit with injuries with Todd Granger under a cloud heading into the game, while Trey Woodland and Tom Sellars would be handy inclusions if the weekend off was enough to see them overcome their knocks that saw them miss the clash with the Hawks.
The Magpies would be able to show they are a side who shouldn't be discounted in the battle for fifth but would need to do something they haven't managed often and win away from home.
Meanwhile, in the other games, it will be the Battle of the Shire as Leeton look to maintain their perfect start to the season when they take on arch-rivals Yanco-Wamoon on Saturday.
In the final game, West Wyalong will make their shortest road trip of the season when they take on the winless TLU Sharks in Lake Cargelligo.
