The Senior State Titles proved to be a tough battle for the Griffith sides over the long weekend.
The under-17s headed to Maitland to compete in Division Two, while the under-15s made the trip to Newcastle for Division Three actions.
The under-17s started their campaign with a narrow defeat to Mudgee, while their third game saw them fall by a single goal to Orange.
They rounded out their Saturday against eventual champions, and Riverina rivals Wagga, who came away with a 30-11 win on their way to a flawless title.
There were another couple of close defeats before they were able to get their first win of the competition with an 18-17 win over Coffs Harbour.
They took on local rivals Barellan, who finished the competition in fifth, and it was their rivals who were able to come away with a 22-17 win.
It was a tough final day, with the under-17s finishing in 18th position.
It was a similarly tough competition for the under 15s, who started their campaign with a tough defeat at the hands of Scone and District before a tight defeat to Shoalhaven before picking up their first win of the competition with a 20-8 win over Singleton.
The 15s were able to add to their points total with a 13-all draw with Eurobodalla in their second game of day two.
On day three, they took on local rivals Narrandera, and the sides were unable to be separated as they finished locked at 16-all to see the 15s side finish 17th. Meanwhile, Barellan was able to finish 5th in 15s Division Two.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
