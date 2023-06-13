The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Several rocks were thrown through St Alban's Cathedral, breaking expensive stained glass windows

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stained glass shattered by rocks at St Alban's Cathedral
Stained glass shattered by rocks at St Alban's Cathedral

Police are investigating vandalism at St Alban the Martyr Anglican Cathedral last week, after rocks were thrown through a number of stained glass windows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.