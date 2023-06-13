Stained glass shattered by rocks at St Alban's Cathedral

Police are investigating vandalism at St Alban the Martyr Anglican Cathedral last week, after rocks were thrown through a number of stained glass windows.
Between 6pm on June 6 and 8.15am on June 8, a number of leadlight windows were damaged when rocks were thrown through them - causing significant damage and at a high cost due to the quality of the windows.
Police are currently investigating the incident, along with several other damaged windows in the area thought to be linked.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, police have charged a 37-year-old man with inappropriately touching a young woman at a licensed premises on June 10.
Around 10.30pm, police were called to the premises after a complaint was made by a 22-year-old woman against the man. The man was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station, and charged with one count of sexual touching.
While refused bail by police, Griffith Local Court granted conditional bail when he appeared on June 11 - and he will reappear before Griffith Local Court on June 28.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
