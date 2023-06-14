The Area News
Duke the brindle staffy loves walks

By Friends of Griffith Pound
June 14 2023 - 10:00am
PET OF THE WEEK: Duke the brindle staffy loves walks
Duke is such a sweet soul, considering his rough start at life, roaming the streets as a stray, skinny and suffering from an extreme ear infection (now treated thanks to a generous rescue group).

