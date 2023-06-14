PET OF THE WEEK: Duke the brindle staffy loves walks

Duke is such a sweet soul, considering his rough start at life, roaming the streets as a stray, skinny and suffering from an extreme ear infection (now treated thanks to a generous rescue group).
If you are looking for a pet who loves pats and cuddles and will return your affection, then Duke is your boy!
He is well behaved, doesn't jump up, never barks and has shown no aggression.
About 18 months old, Duke is a brindle staffy cross who needs an active family willing to take him out on walks and spend the time he needs to further his training. He is super smart and has learned very quickly to sit for treats and has even toilet trained himself.
He is clean and placid when indoors and knows when it's time to chill and relax.
He will need a decent sized, secure backyard with lots of toys to play with and preferably a home where he is not alone all day. He has shown positive interest in other dogs and would make a lovely best friend to a desexed female with similar energy levels.
He doesn't scare cats or bark at them but would of course need a slow, supervised introduction before becoming housemates.
If you are interested in adopting Duke and giving him the home he deserves, please call Griffith City Council on 1300 176 077 to arrange a meet and greet. His adoption fee is $330, which includes desexing, NSW lifetime registration, microchipping and first vaccination.
