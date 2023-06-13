The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Organisers are thrilled with how the momentous 25th anniversary of the Sikh Games went

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 25th Shaheedi Tournament drew thousands to Ted Scobie Oval to watch or play kabaddi. Photo by Liam Warren
The 25th Shaheedi Tournament drew thousands to Ted Scobie Oval to watch or play kabaddi. Photo by Liam Warren

The long weekend is over and everyone is back at work, with the community wrapping up the 25th year of Griffith's Shaheedi Tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.