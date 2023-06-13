The long weekend is over and everyone is back at work, with the community wrapping up the 25th year of Griffith's Shaheedi Tournament.
The weekend saw masses of people gather at Ted Scobie Oval for the Sikh Games, including soccer, hockey and volleyball among plenty of other sports.
The highlight was definitely kabaddi however, with eight teams going head-to-head in the traditional sport.
Organiser Manjit Chugha said that this was the biggest year yet, with several people calling him afterwards to congratulate him on the success of the event.
"It went very well, I think we had record crowd numbers," he said, estimating around 25,000 visitors to the games.
"There were no issues there. Couldn't have asked for a better weather, it was a fabulous year," he said.
"It was all covered in people. It was really good, we got positive feedback from people who participated and attended."
This year saw the event use the West End Stadium for the first time, with an additional 1000 people heading there for the hockey events.
Mr Chugha said it was a good addition, and planned to make use of it again for next year.
"A lot of teams attended from Melbourne and New Zealand, they said they hadn't seen a facility of such a high standard before ... we'll be using it again next year, looking to expand the event."
While the money hasn't yet been counted, it's expected that thousands will be donated once again to Griffith Base Hospital for supplies and upgrades.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
