After rebounding from back-to-back defeats before the general bye, the Griffith Swans will head to Wagga looking to retake a position in the top four.
The trip to Robertson Oval to take on the Tigers presents a simple equation for the Swans, win, and they leapfrog the Wagga side into at least third.
The Swans have enjoyed a strong start to the season with four wins from seven games and hold fourth, but it is shaping up as a tight contest for positions inside the top five as they currently sit just two points ahead of Coolamon in sixth.
For the Griffith side Rhys Pollock has been a standout in the opening fixtures and currently sitting second in the Player of the Year polling, with Nathan Richards also sitting inside the top 10 after eight rounds.
The Swans reserves will also be looking to keep their good season rolling after picking up a commanding win over Collingullie before the bye, while the 17.5s could jump into the top five if they are able to pick up three wins in a row.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
