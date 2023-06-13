The community came out in force earlier this month to celebrate 77 years since Italy became a republic.
A traditional Italian feast at the Yoogali Club on June 3 saw over 60 people in attendance, sealing a new event for Italian culture in Griffith.
Italy's Republic Day acknowledges the year the country voted to overthrow the monarchy and put an end to fascist dictatorship and oppression following World War II.
The dinner was organised by the Italian museum committee and publicity officer Blue Menzies said she was awe-struck by the success of the night.
"It was absolutely brilliant," Ms Menzies said.
"It was so great to see a mix of young and old come together to enjoy the Festa della Repubblica dinner."
Ms Menzies said both food and entertainment were plentiful.
"We had a three-piece band which was absolutely gorgeous, playing traditional Italian music, and plenty of dancing. It was a real crowd-pleaser.
READ MORE
"There were many door prizes on offer, donated by Griffith Regional Theatre, Casa Mia, Danny Roller, King's Pocket, Ian Carter Jeweller and many more. They comprised of theatre tickets, vouchers, boxes of wine glasses and china," she said.
Food served ranged from zeppolle to arancini, pizza, pasta and tiramisu, all enjoyed by young and old.
"We were amazed because we thought the crowd would comprise of mainly older people. We couldn't believe how many young ones attended."
While there were hopes of having the Honorary vice-consul for Italy, Monica Busnello, as guest speaker, Ms Busnello was ultimately unable to make it.
Instead, committee president Rina Mercuri gave an address that captured the essence of what Italy's independence was and how it came to be.
"It really brought home how special the occasion is to the Italian community," Ms Menzies said.
"I have no doubt the dinner will happen again next year and hopefully continue as an annual event. It was such a wonderful, successful night and something I think many will want to see reoccur."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.