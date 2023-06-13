The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Huge attendance for Festa della Repubblica dinner at Yoogali Club

AW
By Allan Wilson
June 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of the Italian museum committee, Rina Mercuri, making her address at the dinner earlier this month. Picture, supplied
President of the Italian museum committee, Rina Mercuri, making her address at the dinner earlier this month. Picture, supplied

The community came out in force earlier this month to celebrate 77 years since Italy became a republic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.