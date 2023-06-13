Record numbers of primary school students flocked to Jubilee Oval for the Mortimer Shield Gala Day.
While there was a bit of a wet start to proceedings with a sprinkling of rain, it cleared up quickly as the primary schools from Griffith and the surrounding areas battled it out to see who would progress through to the next stage.
NRL Game Development Officer Andrew Lavaka said it was great to see the high level of participation from the schools.
"It a great day for not only the boys but also the girls," he said.
"We have had 500-odd kids here today, and it's great to see the schools coming together to play rugby league."
Lavaka hopes that days like this encourage more kids to get involved with sports outside of the school environment.
"That is the whole goal of events like this," he said.
"To encourage the kids to get involved not just rugby league but creating a bit of a platform for girls or boys to get involved in sport."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
