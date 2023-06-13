The Area News
Griffith Feral Joggers hand out 2023 Winter Competition trophies

By Ron Anson
Updated June 13 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:50am
After 32-years as a Feral Jeremy Woodhouse finally claimed a trophy after winning the 9-week Winter competition. Entering the race with an unbeatable margin of 60 points he eased back on the throttle, enjoyed the scenery and cruised home in 26th position.

