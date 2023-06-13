After 32-years as a Feral Jeremy Woodhouse finally claimed a trophy after winning the 9-week Winter competition. Entering the race with an unbeatable margin of 60 points he eased back on the throttle, enjoyed the scenery and cruised home in 26th position.
The short course Winter trophy was reclaimed by Nate Mingay who won it back in 2019. Unlike Jeremy, it was full steam ahead for Nate again posting the fastest short course time.
Usually handicapped out of trophy contention the secret to this win was him turning up for all 9 runs in the competition, he finished with a 139-point margin.
In the short course line honours went to Harrison Palmer 16m 59s, his dad Chris Palmer followed 3 seconds behind. Graeme Male joined the Palmers on the podium then heavily handicapped duo of Nate Mingay (12m30s) 4th and Callum Vecchio (12m) joined the top five.
Gary Signor was triumphant in the long course finishing ahead of Georgia Grimmond and Derek Goullet. The soon to be married birthday lad Mark Andreazza was 4th followed by Steven Bourke and Bronwyn Jones.
A pacemaker has made a world of difference to Tom Mackerras 7th who is posting some highly commendable pace results (6m06s/km).
Jaidyn Roach (3m58s/km) and Mia Stockwell (5.10s/km) recorded male and female the quickest pace.
All runners returned to a blazing fire drum expertly kindled by Jeremy Woodhouse and the offering of refreshments celebrating the end of the Winter competition.
