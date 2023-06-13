The Area News
SIRU win one, lose one at Brumbies Provincial Championships

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 10:36am
An 11-title winning streak has come to an end for Southern Inland Rugby Union's men's team as they narrowly went down to Monaro 18-12 at the Brumbies Provincial Championships in Goulburn on Saturday.

