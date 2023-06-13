Fishing enthusiasts will be marking their calendars in preparation for the 30th annual Hillston Hook, Line and Sinker competition this year.
Set to kick off on the last weekend of August, a new committee is aiming to breathe new life into the competition following the setbacks of COVID-19 and low participation..
New president Wendy Manley said she hopes to attract as many people to Hillston as possible to celebrate three decades of the sport in style.
"People have come from far and wide in the past and we want to see a resurgence of that to give our economy a boost," she said.
"From what I understand, Lake Cargelligo's Fishorama isn't going ahead this year due to a lack of interest and I really don't want to see our event go the same way. We want to get everyone back to Hillston.
"Our big focus will be on making it as family-orientated as possible by having plenty of activities for kids as possible, including face painting, an ice cream van, games and prizes,."
In addition to prizes for catches for cod and yellow belly, prizes will also be on offer for those who catch and kill the most amount of carp.
Ms Manley said carp numbers having bloomed in the river system since the recent floods.
"They've absolutely exploded and I want to use this event to try and put a dint in their numbers," she said.
"My son went fishing over the Easter long weekend and caught an incredible 45 carp. It's a real problem."
Donations for the event have already startled flowing in which Ms Manley is grateful for.
"We've yet to determine prizes but we've already had countless donations from kind local business and those from afar," she said.
"Carrathool Shire Council have also sponsored $500 to going towards administration costs as well as a garbage truck to assist with cleaning up after the competition..
"There will be early bird sign-up opportunities, with those details still being collated.
"Official signings will happen on the Thursday morning of the competition and will finish lunch-time on the Saturday. The presentation will be held from noon Sunday.
"I'm very much looking forward to it and I hope to see as many anglers as possible."
The Hillston Hook, Line and Sinker Competition will be held Thursday August 24 to Sunday August 27.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
