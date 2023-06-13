It was a perfect weekend for Barellan's Jane Haeusler on her way to picking up the MIA Open Women's title over the long weekend.
Heading into the weekend as the top seed for the competition, Haeusler was untroubled moving through the preliminary rounds with two 6-0, 6-0 wins over May Joseph and Annabel Snow to set up a meeting with Sienna Ruberto in the final.
Ruberto was the second seed and only dropped two games in her path to the final, which pointed towards it being a close final between two of the top women at the competition.
Haeusler proved to be a class above and secured a flawless weekend with another 6-0, 6-0 win to claim the women's title.
It was a special moment for Haeulser to take out a title so close to home.
"Pretty happy with how I played, and it's good to be back playing on the clay courts," she said.
"It has been really good to come back home and play well. It was just a case of adjusting to the courts again, and it has been really good weather.
"It was pretty comfortable, but it felt a lot closer than the score line would suggest."
It was a great weekend out on the court for Haeulser as she was able to add another two titles to her cabinet.
It was a strong partnership with Griffith's Megan Polkinhorne, which saw them able to secure the women's doubles title.
It was then the combination of women's singles winner Haeusler combining with men's singles winner Daniel Dossetor for the Mixed Doubles.
After dropping two games on the way to the final and being able to take that out the final 8-0 over Lachlan Goodwin and Annabel Snow.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
