The 25th Sikh Games drew thousands of visitors, with some sleeping in cars due to packed hotels

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:00pm
Thousands flocked to Ted Scobie Oval to watch the kabaddi. Photo by Liam Warren.
The Sikh Games are always a busy weekend for the Riverina's hotels and motels, and the 25th year of the annual Shaheedi Tournament was no exception - with rooms full for kilometres and some visitors even sleeping in their cars.

