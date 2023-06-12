The Area News
Yoogali SC move into outright third in Capital Premier League Under 23s with victory over Queanbeyan City

By Liam Warren
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:44pm
Yoogali SC picked up what could prove to be three crucial points in the Capital Premier League Under 23s competition after a 2-0 win over Queanbeyan City.

