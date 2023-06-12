Yoogali SC picked up what could prove to be three crucial points in the Capital Premier League Under 23s competition after a 2-0 win over Queanbeyan City.
The two sides headed into the weekend level on the table and looking to close the gap on Brindabella Blues in second place.
After starting the stronger of the two sides, Lucas Signor was brought down in the box after getting in behind the defence and presented Yoogali SC a chance to take the lead from the penalty spot.
While new signing Mohammed Ali Khanoussi had the penalty saved, he was able to turn in the rebound to give his side the lead, which they would hold until halftime.
It was a fast start to the second half for Yoogali SC, and just eight minutes after the resumption of play, Stefan Donadel was able to send Khanoussi in behind the Queanbeyan defence after getting to the byline, Khanoussi cut the ball back to Donadel, who made it 2-0.
Yoogali missed a penalty late in the game, but they were able to take the three points with a 2-0 victory and move into outright third.
