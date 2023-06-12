The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

A former Griffith family have looked to their hometown to help raise money for one young star athlete

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Havana Charles is hoping to break the record for hurdles at the Little Athletics Queensland competition. Photo contributed.
Havana Charles is hoping to break the record for hurdles at the Little Athletics Queensland competition. Photo contributed.

A former Griffith family have called on their hometown for help, running a raffle to help young Havana Charles head up to Townsville for a chance to break the record at Little Athletics Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.